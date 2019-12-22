|
|
Mary L. Dombrowksi, 75, departed this world peacefully on October 14, 2019. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on March 6, 1944 to Dale and Winfred Wilson.
She is survived by her husband Stanley, daughters; Dawn (Dean), Lysa (Shawn), Erin (Joel), stepsons; Dale, Chris (Mayra), and Arick (Marie); seventeen grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and siblings; Genevieve, Perry Dale and Jordan.
Mary was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed serving others as a CNA for many years before she retired. She was active in Daybreakers Toastmasters for many years, moving through the programs achieving ATM-Gold. She held many Offices while in the club, including President. She was also active in the Sunrise Optimist Club, served as President and chaired multiple activities for the club,
Mary had to give up her activities because of a long fight with Parkinson's. We will miss her wit and kindness.
Memorial will be held at Yuma Mortuary on December 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 22, 2019