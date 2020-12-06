Mary L. Hanchette, age 72 of Yuma Az passed
Away peacefully on December 3 2020. She battled Cancer for two years.
Mary is a 1967 graduate of Yuma High. Mary and her husband owned and operated Midtown Auto for many years. Mary enjoyed fishing and boating on the river, camping with family and friends in the mountains and tending to her many plants.
Mary is survived by her husband Tim Hanchette, daughter and son inlaw, Ginger and Andy Foster, son and daughter in law Jim and Maria Hanchette, and her grandchildren, Brad Foster,Meghan Hanchette, Jared Hanchette and Ryan Hanchette.
