|
|
Mary Llewellyn Dunn passed away in her home in Yuma, AZ on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
She was born on September 30, 1929 in Florence, Arizona to Carl and Lucile Douglas. Mary was the second of three children, sharing her childhood with an older sister, Lucile, and a younger brother, Carl.
It was while she was a student in Florence that she met James H "Skeeter" Dunn, who would become her life partner in marriage for 71 years! Family lore has it that they walked to school together, she in first grade and he in second.
After their marriage, on February 18, 1949, Mary joined Skeeter in farming ventures, first in Eloy, and then in Maricopa, Arizona. Her homestead in the Central Arizona desert was a military barracks that Skeeter brought from the base in Fort Huachuca, as the base was transitioning away from World War II.
In 1959, Mary moved with Skeeter and her young family to the South Gila Valley, near Yuma. By that time, her family included four kids under the age of ten…. daughter, Sharen and sons, Robert, Brian and Dwight. She was the personification of a "working woman!" Her life was defined by service to five generations of family and friends.
Mary could be an irrigator, a tractor driver, a parts runner or the bookkeeper on any given day,
But no matter what the chore was, she was home in time to have "dinner" on the table at noon! Round steak and gravy for two could quickly convert to a smorgasbord for many when salesmen, students, neighbors and repairmen showed up in her kitchen at noon! Her signature dish of Grandma Mary tacos is even celebrated in Australia today!
She was always eager for the next "honeymoon" with Skeeter, and that included any road trip, no matter how routine. A camp in Hannigan Meadows or a cabin in Rocky Point…it was going to be great! In 1997, Mary had heart surgery. And, she was drawn for a coveted Desert Bighorn Sheep tag that same year! Together, she and Skeeter camped in the desert near Gila Bend so she could fill her tag. She ended up with a trophy ram at the age of 68.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 71 years James "Skeeter" Dunn, and sons Robert (Alys) Dunn of Yuma, AZ, Brian (Jeannie) of Yuma, AZ and Dwight (Penny) Dunn of Greenwood, MS and her son-in law Arlin Dulin of Platte City, MO, brother-in-law Floyd (Jeanette) Dunn of Yuma. Also, 8 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. She will also be missed by a large number of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly!
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Sharen Dulin and granddaughter Audra Kissel.
The family would like to particularly thank Alma Plaza, Jacqueline of TLC and Hospice of Yuma for their loving care of Mary.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Kevin Dulin, Jake Dunn, Clint Dunn, Travis Dunn, and nephews Tim Dunn and William Dunn.
Services will be at the Funeraria del Angel Kammann in Yuma, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation immediately preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to: Delta Cross 615 Grand Blvd Greenwood, MS 38930. Or, Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 12, 2020