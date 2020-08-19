Mary Louise Echandia Passed away at Yuma Regional Medical Center, August 6, 2020.



Born on Halloween 1939 in Safford, Arizona. The oldest of four siblings, (Mary, Frank, Margaret, and Elizabeth). Parents Frank and Rosana moved the family to Yuma in the winter of 1952.



Mary Lou attended 4th Ave. Junior high and went on to graduate from Yuma High School in 1957. She attended Eastern Arizona College for a time but return to Yuma, Arizona to work for a dentist. Later she went to work for the Arizona Bank and then the First National Bank. In 1976 Mary Lou was hired by Yuma School District One, where she worked for 27 years retiring and as their Book Keeper in 2003.



In retirement Mary Lou went on cruises. She also enjoyed her dogs, miniature red hair Pomeranians, three of them over the years.



She is survived by her brother, Frank Echandia; her sister, Elizabeth (Echandia) Beebe. Her nephews and nieces, Charles Echandia; Scot Beebe; Mary (Beebe) Lutz; Teresa (Beebe) Dinwiddie. Along with seven grand nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rosana and by her sister Margaret who passed away in December 2015.



Due to Covid-19 Funeral services will be to family only.

