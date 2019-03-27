Mary Margaret Garlit passed away March 6, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. She was 81 years of age. She was born on July 1, 1937 to Richard Alonso Wasnidge and Mary Logston in Jasonville, Indiana.



Mary, known as Marg to many, was committed to her family and raised not only her own children, but helped with the raising of many of her nieces, nephews and a handful of other random folks. She was always ready to feed people and was known for her oatmeal and carrot cakes and homemade rolls. Mary enjoyed sewing, specializing in colorful quilts and clothing for her grandchildren. When she ran out of fabric she filled her days with reading and card games with family. No one who knew Mary will see a turtle or Christmas village without thinking of her.



Mary was equally committed to Christ and served in the church faithfully as a Missionettes leader for many years. Her deepest longing was that each of her loved ones would choose to follow Jesus. In later years her happiest times were spent at church surrounded by her entire family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, all seven of her siblings, Rexford Allen, Carol Ruth, Virginia Mae, Richard Fredrick, Rose Ann, Nancy Louise, Larry Joe, and her husband of 55 years, Lawrence Ray Garlit.



She is survived by her children, Darla (Michael) Cofske, Russell (Michele) Garlit, and Sandra (Barry) Morrison; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her great-nieces, Dawn (son Zakary) and Mary Elizabeth Wilson, to whom she was guardian for many years after the death of their mother.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:30AM at Calvary Assembly of God, 465 1st Avenue, Winterhaven, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crossroad's Mission in Yuma, AZ. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary