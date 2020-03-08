|
Mary Martha Barkley ("Dolly") passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 in Claremont, California. She was born at her family's home in Gadsden, Arizona to Leslie and Floy Barkley and her brother Jimmy.
Mary Martha grew up on her family's cattle ranch in the Yuma Valley. Her idyllic childhood fostered her love for horses, dogs, storytelling and family. She attended Yuma Union High School where she excelled scholastically and as the lead majorette. At age 17 she traveled by train to Southern California to attend USC, where she majored in theater and later received her masters in the same. She would make Southern California her home for the rest of her life, but never lost her love for Arizona and often traveled back for family gatherings.
After receiving her masters in theater, she worked at CBS as a production assistant and as a professional model. In 1956, she began her own family. She had two children, Floy and Les, whom she adored. She made her California home in Mandeville Canyon in West Los Angeles. Mary Martha was an active volunteer for most of her life. She was instrumental in helping coordinate the junior programs at UCLA for elementary school children. She spent many years as a leader in ARCS Foundation ("Achievement Rewards for College Scientists"), a women's organization that provides financial awards for academically outstanding college students and she served as a CASA ("Court Appointed Special Advocate"), supporting and advocating for children in the foster care system.
Her beauty, grace and sophistication were apparent whether she was roping cattle in Arizona or hosting a gala in Los Angeles.
Her greatest love in life were her two children, her six grandchildren and her seven great-grand children. She will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have been hers. Her family is at peace knowing she is in the loving arms of her parents and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: AgingNext, a non-profit with a memory care center serving those with dementia, including Alzheimers, at 141 Spring Street, Claremont, CA 91711 or agingnext.org
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 8, 2020