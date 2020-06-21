Mary Ruth Wisdom of Yuma, Ariz. passed away June 10, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz., after having shone brightly in this world for 65 years.



Born Aug. 31, 1954 to Howard and Ruth Grosser in St. Clair, Mich., she grew up in Algonac and loved boating and swimming in the St. Clair River.



By age 5, she knew she wanted to be two things: a mom and a nurse. She became the epitome of both.



After graduating in 1975 from St. Clair County Community College, her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse spanned more than 30 years, including 20 years at Otsego Memorial Hospital. Her supervisors routinely assigned her the "tough" patients because they knew Mary could win them over with her compassion and care.



The highlight of her nursing career was saving Santa Claus. Mary proudly recounted the story of a woman who called the MedCare Clinic to report her husband was having chest pain but refused to go to the hospital. The man got on the phone to describe his symptoms to Mary, explaining he didn't want to go to the emergency room because he was due to play Santa Claus in an hour. Mary gently told him that if he wanted to be around to play Santa Claus next Christmas, he needed medical attention now. The grateful man called back a few weeks later and told Mary, "Honey, you saved my life."



As beloved mom and "Aunt Mary," she was a lifesaver on countless fronts. Mary's children, nieces and nephews always knew they could go to her with a problem and as a confidant. They adored her for that, and each has a treasure trove of cherished memories created with Mary.



She was an accomplished seamstress who delighted in making prom dresses for her daughter and nieces, or simply hemming pants or making sewing repairs for family and friends.



Mary loved kids, and would never say "no" to a school fundraiser, cookie sales, etc. Her nieces, nephews, and neighborhood kids knew they could count on her for a sale.



She loved science, too, especially geology and astronomy. She could spot a Petoskey stone from a mile away and loved adding to her collection of rocks and fossils. She enjoyed stargazing and always knew what was going to be visible in the cosmos on any given night. Her eyes twinkled like stars when she was happy or proud.



Mary was kind and generous. Her generosity continued even in death; she donated her body to science, in the hope something new might be learned about the pulmonary hypertension condition that claimed her seven years after her diagnosis.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, and brother-in-law David Duncan.



Mary's legacy of love lives on through her children, Sarah and Ben, of whom she was most proud; her father, Howard Grosser; her siblings, Howard (Chris) Grosser, Jackie (Jim) Warren, Nancy (Ken) Ragan, and Peggy Duncan; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



A private family gathering will celebrate Mary's life.



Her family suggests those wishing to honor Mary consider a donation in her honor to KAWC, Colorado River Public Media, which she supported, or any National Public Radio station.

