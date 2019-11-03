Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson's Mortuary
1415 South 1st Avenue
Yuma, AZ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson's Mortuary
1415 South 1st Avenue
Yuma, AZ
Mary Victoria "Vickie" (Coronado) Camarillo


1954 - 2019
Mary Victoria "Vickie" (Coronado) Camarillo Obituary
Mary Victoria "Vickie" Coronado Camarillo, a Supervisor in the field of Agriculture, passed away October 24, 2019 at her home in Somerton, Arizona. She was born on December 11, 1954 in Casa Grande, Arizona and continued to reside in Arizona for most of her life.

Vickie was a devoted mother and nana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, watching movies, traveling, solving puzzles, and attending Diamondbacks games. Vickie had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her infectious smile. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.

Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Jose "Chepe" Camarillo.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Guerrero and Jeannette M. Guerrero; her grandchildren, Brianna V. Ross, Clifton C. Ross Jr., and Sara V. Arellano; and brothers and sisters.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Vickie touched are invited to a Celebration of Life at Johnson's Mortuary, 1415 South 1st Avenue, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m.

REST IN PEACE OUR LOVING MOM AND NANA.
WE MAY HAVE LOST A BEAUTIFUL SOUL HERE ON EARTH BUT KNOW WE HAVE GAINED A MIGHTY GUARDIAN ANGEL.

WE LOVE YOU.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
