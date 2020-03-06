|
Matilda went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 29, 2020. She was and continues to be embraced in his Love and care, even so she is now experiencing it more immensely.
Matilda was a beautiful, loving, caring mother and person. She deeply loved her son and brothers. Matilda, not being well at times due to bouts of sickness remained brave and always wanted to insure that others were smiling. She was also very protective of the ones she loved.
As a chef cooking was Matilda's passion. She loved seeing people enjoy her cooked meals.
Her love, friendship, and humor will be greatly missed.
Cocopah Tribal Services will take place at the West Cocopah Tribal Cry House on Saturday, March 7, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. and her services will end the following morning.
Pallbearers will be Peter Burns, Jorey Burns, Cailor Hemmers, Hunter Hemmers, Verley Valenzuela Jr., and John Stevens IV.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 7, 2020