Matthew Joseph Brooks Sr. passed away on October 24, 2020 in Wellton, Az. Matt was born on October 26, 1957 in Stockton, Calif. to Patricia and Floyd Brooks.



His family moved to Arizona when he was a child and eventually settled in Casa Grande, Ariz. Matt graduated from Casa Grande High School in 1975 and went on to receive a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Arizona.



Matt spent his adult life in law enforcement. He started his career working for the Eloy Police Dept. In 1984 Matt moved to Wellton, Ariz. to become the Marshall for the town. Eventually the Wellton Marshalls Office became the Wellton Police Dept., with Matt continuing on as their Chief of Police. In 2005, he retired from the Wellton Police Dept. and worked for a time in the Kearny Police Dept. He also worked as a private investigator and a criminal investigator for the Office of the Public Advocate.



Matt is survived by his wife of 26 years, Bambi Brooks, his daughters Chandra Nielsen (Cort) and Cassandra Highers (Colin), his son Matthew Brooks Jr. (Josh), and three grandchildren Lincoln, London, and Lexington.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. outside the Wellton LDS Church, 8824 S. Avenue 36E. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Crossroads Mission and designated for their New Life Program, 928-328-8082, 944 S. Arizona Ave., Yuma, Az 85364.

