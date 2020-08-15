Matthew "Matt' Lloyd Bembenek passed away August 2, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. He was born November 9, 1994 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Daniel Thomas Bembenek and Robin Sue (Cole) Peterson.



Matthew attended elementary school in Illinois. On November 21, 2009, he moved to Yuma, Arizona to his grandparent's home, where he received his high school diploma early from rural Gila Ridge High School on December 19, 2012.



Matthew was a very intelligent, caring young man, who prided himself on doing a job well with quality and possessed a great sense of humor. He is sorely missed by his family and his many friends.



Matthew is survived by his father Daniel (Amber) Bembeneck of Makena, IL; his mother, Robin Peterson. His grandmother, Clara Bembenek of Chicago, IL; his grandparents, Sharon (Roger) Reid of Yuma, AZ and special friend Tiffani Schweers and her son Henry.



Matthew was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Bembenek of Chicago, his uncle, Richard Bembenek of Chicago, IL; and his great uncle, Sheldon McManigle of Beloit, WI.



Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory of Tucson, AZ, is handling the arrangements for cremation.



No funeral services will be held. A family memorial is being planned for in an Iowa location.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store