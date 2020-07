Or Copy this URL to Share

Maurine Amick, 92, a winter visitor from Caldwell, Idaho, died June 25, 2020, in Caldwell.



Born April 26, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was a supervisor for Nampa Meridian Irrigation.



Graveside services were held July 1 at Wilder Cemetery in Wilder, Idaho.



Flahiff Funeral Chapels in Caldwell is handling arrangements.

