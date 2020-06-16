Melba Hankin
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Hankin devoted wife and mother, of Merit, Texas passed away at the age of 82 on June 13, 2020.

Melba was born on April 3, 1938 to James William Elrod and Lorine Mann Elrod in Yuma, Arizona. She worked as Director of Nurses for several nursing homes over the many years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greenville for over 35 years.

Melba married her husband Dale Slaughter Hankin on November 3, 1956 in Yuma, Arizona. Dale passed away July 26, 2018.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Stephanie Gilmore and husband Benjamin; daughter Debra Styles and husband Rick; daughter Karen Hurst and husband Terry; daughter Jennifer Mitchell; brother, Michael Elrod of Yuma, Arizona; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, James "Bud" Elrod and sister, Donna Jones.

Visitation services will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Peters Funeral Home in Greenville. Graveside service will follow at Merit Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 am with Pastor Randy Bird officiating.

Terry Hurst, Ricky Styles, Nathan Styles, Zachary Mitchell, Seth Roberts, Joshua T. Bethel, Clint Graham and Jadon Beth will serve as pallbearers.

Joshua B. Bethel and Nolan Graham will serve as honorary pall-bearers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peters Funeral Home
4201 Wellington St
Greenville, TX 75401
(903) 455-3310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved