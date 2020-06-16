Melba Hankin devoted wife and mother, of Merit, Texas passed away at the age of 82 on June 13, 2020.



Melba was born on April 3, 1938 to James William Elrod and Lorine Mann Elrod in Yuma, Arizona. She worked as Director of Nurses for several nursing homes over the many years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greenville for over 35 years.



Melba married her husband Dale Slaughter Hankin on November 3, 1956 in Yuma, Arizona. Dale passed away July 26, 2018.



Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Stephanie Gilmore and husband Benjamin; daughter Debra Styles and husband Rick; daughter Karen Hurst and husband Terry; daughter Jennifer Mitchell; brother, Michael Elrod of Yuma, Arizona; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.



Melba was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, James "Bud" Elrod and sister, Donna Jones.



Visitation services will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Peters Funeral Home in Greenville. Graveside service will follow at Merit Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 am with Pastor Randy Bird officiating.



Terry Hurst, Ricky Styles, Nathan Styles, Zachary Mitchell, Seth Roberts, Joshua T. Bethel, Clint Graham and Jadon Beth will serve as pallbearers.



Joshua B. Bethel and Nolan Graham will serve as honorary pall-bearers.

