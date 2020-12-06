Melba Long passed away on November 27, 2020, at age 88 at YRMC. She was born on June 5, 1932, in Gid, Arkansas to Grant and Margie Sumner.
Melba was the cafeteria manager for Carlisle School in Somerton for many years, until retirement. She loved gardening, canning and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Melba was survived by her daughter, Henrietta (Eugene); granddaughter, Jennifer; grandsons Doug (Barb), Kyle and Brandon (Katy); great grandsons Caleb (Zoi), Carson and Koston; and great granddaughters, Emma, Amna, Mia and Raeleigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; son, Douglas; sister, Shirley and parents, Grant and Margie Sumner.
No service will be scheduled per Melbas request.
