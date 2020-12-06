1/1
Melba Long
1932 - 2020
Melba Long passed away on November 27, 2020, at age 88 at YRMC. She was born on June 5, 1932, in Gid, Arkansas to Grant and Margie Sumner.

Melba was the cafeteria manager for Carlisle School in Somerton for many years, until retirement. She loved gardening, canning and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Melba was survived by her daughter, Henrietta (Eugene); granddaughter, Jennifer; grandsons Doug (Barb), Kyle and Brandon (Katy); great grandsons Caleb (Zoi), Carson and Koston; and great granddaughters, Emma, Amna, Mia and Raeleigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; son, Douglas; sister, Shirley and parents, Grant and Margie Sumner.

No service will be scheduled per Melbas request.
Published in Yuma Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Melba made the best peach cobbler I ever had.
Tammy Stover
December 3, 2020
She was my favorite Aunt. Always looked forward to their annual visits to Arkansas when my mother was alive. She always had time for my siblings and me. I will miss our phone conversations and her stories of their life. She was a wonderful woman.
Marcia Walker
