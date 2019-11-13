Home

Melvin T "Smiley" Robbins


1937 - 2019
Melvin aka "Smiley" was born and raised in Bard, CA. He was a member of the Yuma High School class of 1955 while also serving in the Arizona National Guard. In September of that year, Melvin joined the US Navy, and served his country as an Ordinance Specialist on the USS Midway until 1967. In 1969 he became a member of the 94th graduating class of the US Border Patrol Academy. He went into service as a Border Patrol agent in Tucson and Nogales until his retirement in 1989. Melvin continue to work for the Tohono O'Odam Nation, in security and surveillance until 2005, when he and Sandra retired to Yuma.

He is preceded in death by his father, Virgil, mother, Annie Lou, sister Barbara, and son, Howard.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra, sister Virgina, daughters Gayla, Beth, and Mary, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A celebration of Smiley's life is pending.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
