Michael Alan "Jonesi" Jones
1947 - 2020
Michael Alan " Jonesi " Jones, 73, passed after a long illness Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home in Yuma, Arizona

"Jonesi" was born May 11, 1947 in Boise, Idaho.

He was a photographer at Yuma Proving Ground and a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his wife Janet Lynn Jones (Butcher).

He leaves behind two stepsons, Mike Osborn and Jack Osborn and two sisters, Pamela Ann Selridge and Christi Lynn Hart.

He was a 50-year member of the Day Trippers Motorcycle Club, Yuma, Arizona.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
