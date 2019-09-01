|
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Michael B. Cedillo, age 63, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ following a sudden illness, with his family and friends by his side.
Michael was born September 29, 1955 in Yuma, Arizona to Jesus and Mary Cedillo. He was a graduate of Yuma High School and proud to be a "Criminal" and Mr. Best Dressed in his senior year. On May 6, 1988, he married Theresa Cano. They have one daughter, Michelle Therese.
After graduating from Yuma High, Michael worked with the City of Yuma sanitation and water divisions. He then became an employee of Arizona Public Service where he worked for over 35 years, retiring in 2017 as an IBEW Union electric serviceman.
Michael loved sports, following both local and national teams. He was a self-described football fanatic and loved football season and his fantasy football teams. He was a longtime softball player in Yuma and was inducted into the Yuma Slowpitch Hall of Fame in 2018. His other favorite hobby was playing pool. He belonged to several pool leagues throughout the years, often being first place for the season.
He loved old downtown Yuma and all his memories of the Kress, Yuma Theater, Hole in the Wall and Lutes Casino. He loved music, concerts, US and war history, classic cars and star gazing. Michael was a devoted father and husband. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Francis Church, and a man strong of faith. He treasured his family, friends, and life and was known for his terrific laugh and handsome smile.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Jesus Cedillo.
He is survived by his wife Theresa, beloved daughter Michelle, precious dog Daisy, mother Mary Cedillo, brothers Jesse Cedillo Jr., and Henry Cedillo (Marilyn), sister Mary Helene McClinton (George), in-laws Philip and Delia Cano and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
His pallbearers will be Phillip Cano, Orlando Cano, Alex Ortega, Ruben Magaña, Jesse Cedillo Jr., Rick Castaneda, Raul Mesa, Randy Espinoza.
Honorary pallbearers are Henry Cedillo, Robert Ybarra, Hank Cooper, Johnny Cedillo, George Cedillo, Rick Cedillo, Joe Espinoza, Ronnie Espinoza, Tim Espinoza, Jesse Espinoza, Jessie M. Carrillo, and Arnold Carrillo
Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 9:00 am will be his viewing, 9:30 am rosary, 10:00 am mass, and 11:15 am is his burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 1, 2019