Michael E. Herman, 60, of Yuma died Nov. 19, 2020, in Yuma.



A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and maintenance worker, he was born Nov. 23, 1959, in Portland, Ore.



Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Mortuary and include cremation.

