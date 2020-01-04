|
Michael Everett Gilbert, age 61, passed away December 29, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. Michael was born August 8, 1958 to Bettye Jo and Elmer Lee Gilbert in Greenville, MS.
Michael attended schools in MS and AZ. Graduated from Casa Grande Union High School. Michael also attended Moorhead Junior College in Moorhead, MS and University of Arizona.
While in Greece, February 2019, Michael had a church ceremony, with Anna Galavanidou, where their union was blessed. Anna continues to reside in Greece.
Michael started his career with Delta, Pine and Land Company as a teenager. Michael became a respected cotton breeder and worked in the cotton industry his entire career.
Michael's interests included bass fishing, bird hunting, and cooking.
Michael attended church at Church for the City in Yuma.
Michael is survived by his children, April Gilbert Rhodes, Phoenix, AZ and Michael Vincent Gilbert, Tempe, AZ; grandchildren, Isabella, Ruby and Jackson Rhodes; siblings, Nina Jo Osborne, Lompoc CA and Stephen Nunnery Gilbert, Escondido CA. Uncle Buell Mann Nunnery, Jr and Aunt Evelyn Nunnery, Arcola, MS. Aunt Dorothy Thomas, Jackson, MS. Six nieces and nephews, who all reside in CA. Numerous cousins and friends throughout the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bettye Jo and Elmer Lee Gilbert and his infant brother, Elmer Lee Gilbert, Jr.
Memorial Service will take place at the Pat Cooley Residence. 10584 South Somerton Ave, Yuma 85364 on Jan. 11th at 11 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 4, 2020