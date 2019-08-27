|
In loving Memory of our beloved son and twin brother to Shawn.
Mike passed on Friday, August 9th 2019. He was born at YRMC in Yuma AZ on June 10th, 1989.
His education started at OC Johnson, Otondo, Castle Dome, Yuma HS and Vista area schools. Mike played local sports which included; soccer, baseball, wrestling, Tae kwon do, and Brazilian Ju Jitsu
Mike was an experienced camper and received Gun safety awards. He was also a long time member of the Boy scouts of America-troop #53, plus he was in 4-H for one season.
Michael was an inventor, and made many 3D printer inventions. He was a computer wiz -taking care of all our computer needs and more. His hobbies were movies, guitars, basketball and he liked to take long walks. He also loved the California Beaches and the Mogollon Rim of Arizona.
At the time of his passing, he was a journeyman carpenter for JMS Acoustics.
Michael was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church in the Foothills.
Our lives will never be the same, we were so fortunate to have him in our lives for 30 years. Our hearts are broken. James K. & Pamela Bradley, plus all our family.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 27, 2019