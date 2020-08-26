Michael Matheron, Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, nephew and Father-in-Law passed away August 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.



Mike was born to Earl & Clelia Matheron in Pittsburg, California. As a child he loved sports and the outdoors. He pursued his education at the University of California Davis and then at the University of Oregon, where he met the love of his life & future wife Diane Matheron. He finished his education at the University California Davis.



In 1977 they welcomed their first son David and in 1981 their second son Daniel. In 1984 Michael moved his young family to Yuma, AZ where he worked for U of A as a Plant Pathologist until his retirement in January of this year. Michael touched the lives of many through his work for the University of Arizona but also his volunteer work as a Jehovah's Witness.



He is survived by his wife, Diane Matheron; son, David (Marlita) Matheron; son Daniel (Emily) Matheron; brother, Jim (Lonnie) Matheron; uncle, John (Kristin) Bomben; nieces, Jaime Matheron; Kelsey (Adam) Gilbert and addition to many extended family.



Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm on zoom.



Please contact the Matheron Family for more information.

