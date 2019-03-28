|
Michael P. Marquette, 61, of Yuma, died March 21, 2019, in Yuma.
Born Dec. 1, 1957, in Sonora, Calif., he retired from Crane School District and was a retired gunnery sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Southern Baptist Church, 2900 S. 8th Ave. Gene Washburne will officiate. Burial was held at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Ariz.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
