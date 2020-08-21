1/1
Michael R. Lucero
1962 - 2020
Heaven has gained another Angel, Michael R.Lucero of Yuma, AZ. Born on November 2, 1962 passed away on August 7, 2020.

He is survived by his 9 Children, Michael; Joseph; Marcella; Richard; Jenieve; Tamara; Jonathan, Gina & 23 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe V. And Mary Lucero and twin brother Gabriel Lucero.

Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary August 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and reception immediately following at eagles hall from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
