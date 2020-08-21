Heaven has gained another Angel, Michael R.Lucero of Yuma, AZ. Born on November 2, 1962 passed away on August 7, 2020.



He is survived by his 9 Children, Michael; Joseph; Marcella; Richard; Jenieve; Tamara; Jonathan, Gina & 23 grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe V. And Mary Lucero and twin brother Gabriel Lucero.



Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary August 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and reception immediately following at eagles hall from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm.

