Mikey Guinn passed away on Tuesday January 12, 2020 while riding his beloved motorcycle in Yuma, Az.
To know Mikey was to love him. He was the kind of person who took in every stray animal, who gave his last dollar to anyone in need. He always made people feel welcomed and listened without judgement to anyone who needed an ear. He was effortlessly cool, humble and kind. He felt the pain of others as deeply as he felt his own, and brought compassion and honesty into all of his interactions.
He is survived by his mother and father, Connie Marquis and Bruce Guinn, step father Pete Marquis, step mother Betty Guinn, siblings Michelle Marquis, Bruce Guinn and his wife Joyce Guinn, Joseph Guinn and Lucy Guinn, his son Dustin Shooter, fiance Hollie Mellor and her son Trent, nieces Breanna and Clarissa Guinn, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 9am this Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Vertical Church 3142 S Arizona Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364 with burial following at Desert Lawn Memorial 1415 S 1st Ave.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 22, 2020