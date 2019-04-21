Michael Ryland Croutch, 60, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. He was born on January 2, 1959, in Buckeye, AZ, to parents Harvey Croutch and Dodie Milliner.



Ryland proudly graduated from Yuma High School, and briefly attended Northern Arizona University in the late 1970s before chasing his dream to be a professional musician with his band, Unity. He was a talented drummer that continued to play throughout his adult life. In 1995 he joined the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, where he proudly served until his death. He was very passionate about the community, his fellow officers, and epitomized the YCSO motto "Dedicated to Service". He was a man of faith who was always willing to sit in on any church band to worship.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Dodie (Marshall) and brother, Jason (Melinda).



Ryland is survived by his father, Harvey (Patti); children Melissa (Matt), Janelle (Wesley), Justin (Blake), Aaron (Lisa); grandchildren Nathan, Charlotte, Olivia, Madelyn, Avery, and Andersyn; siblings Harvey (Karen), Deanna, Monica (Corey), and Lisa; nieces and nephews Kristie (Joey), Tiffany (Kelly), Stephenie (Chad), Clinton, Daniel, Catelyn, Sara, Cassandra, Cameron, Merydeth (Jared) and Heather.



Viewing will be held from 4-8pm to the general public at Johnson Mortuary (1415 S 1st Ave, Yuma) on April 24, 2019. Formal funeral services will be held at Church for the City Yuma (3726 E County 13th St, Yuma) on April 25, 2019 at 10am. Burial services will follow immediately after at Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park. A reception will later be held at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.



The family would like to thank the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement support organizations, the community, and friends and family for the tremendous outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. It is a true testament to how loved Ryland was.



Pallbearers are his brothers in the line of duty. Honorary Pallbearers are his sons, Justin and Aaron Croutch, beloved friends and bandmates Wesley Corley and Anthony Kinchion, retired Sheriff's Deputy Darren Simmons and former partner in the line of duty, Jeff Philpot.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amberly's Place in Yuma, AZ, which was one of Ryland's proudest accomplishments in his work; or The 100 Club, an organization that supports families of fallen officers.



He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend who was known by all to love his family and friends fiercely. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary