Michael (Mickey) Vondall was born April 30, 1958 in North Dakota, Chippewa Indian Reservation. He unexpectedly passed away at home July 25, 2020.



Mickey attended school in Phoenix, AZ. Family moved to the Wellton area where he graduated from Antelope High School. He has been with his life time partner Danette for 33 years.



Mickey was survived by his two daughters, Lillian (Ed Tuffly) and Rose Vondall. Also by his sister and his brother, Sherry Vondall and Mark Vondall (Cherlyn). Step brother, Kevin Konow (Cherlyn); Robert Yarwood with life partner Tim Colby. His parents Sally Yarwood (Bill Johnson) and father Michael Vondall (Edith). Also aunt Darlene Brown and uncle Buster Brown. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by Dennis Vondall, Denice Vondall and Sandra Vondall Cope.



Family has set up a Go fund me account to help towards funeral arrangements.

