Michele Lynn Sundwall



Michele Lynn Sundwall, 48, died June 15, 2020, at her Yuma home.



Born Sept. 27, 1971 in Renton, Wash., she was a corrections officer.



Wake will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with memorial services at 7 p.m.

