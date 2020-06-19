Michele Lynn Sundwall
1971 - 2020
Michele Lynn Sundwall

Michele Lynn Sundwall, 48, died June 15, 2020, at her Yuma home.

Born Sept. 27, 1971 in Renton, Wash., she was a corrections officer.

Wake will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with memorial services at 7 p.m.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
