Michelle Raveles was born on January 24, 1962 and passed away on July 30, 2020.



Graduated from Yuma High School, Attended Imperial Valley College. She worked at Senior Nutrition Center, Yuma Civic and Convention Center, Circle K, City of Yuma Materials Management, Quechan Housing, Paradise-Casinos and Quechan Casino and Resort.



Michelle loved playing Softball and Bingo, loved Quilting, Sewing and Crocheting and she also loved collecting Hot Wheels Cars. She just loved to have fun with friends and family and meeting new people.



Surviving are her children Duro Johnson (Cassandra Antone), Danielle Johnson and Rachael Johnson. Grandchildren Steven, Aleena, Lelah, Karra, Emilia, Ayianna, Aria, Bear, Cougar, Aubrey, Raymond, Little Steven and Ashyia. Sisters Blanche Moreno, Rosemary Wolford (Gene Wolford Sr. ?), Kathy Zerba (Richard Zerba), Brother Mike Valdez, Ex husband Roderick Johnson. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.



She is preceded in Death by her Mother Maria Mary Raveles, Father Mike Raveles.



There will be no services at this time at her request, we will plan for a get together at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store