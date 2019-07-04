Home

POWERED BY

Services
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
For more information about
Miguel Soto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Soto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Angel Soto


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel Angel Soto Obituary
Miguel "El Chuko" passed away on June 30, 2019, he was a devoted father who started working in agriculture at the age of 14 and taught us all the values of life. He was a great husband, father and friend that will be dearly missed.

Miguel is survived by his wife, Elsa H. Rosas De Soto; sons, Miguel (Obdulia) Soto, Mario Soto. Daughters, Rosy (Luis) Figueroa, Adriana (Abel) Suarez and Melissa (Miguel) Ortega. He has 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm.

Rosary begins at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
Download Now