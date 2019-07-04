|
|
Miguel "El Chuko" passed away on June 30, 2019, he was a devoted father who started working in agriculture at the age of 14 and taught us all the values of life. He was a great husband, father and friend that will be dearly missed.
Miguel is survived by his wife, Elsa H. Rosas De Soto; sons, Miguel (Obdulia) Soto, Mario Soto. Daughters, Rosy (Luis) Figueroa, Adriana (Abel) Suarez and Melissa (Miguel) Ortega. He has 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm.
Rosary begins at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 4, 2019