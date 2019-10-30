Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Misty Darden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Misty Michelle Farar Darden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Misty Michelle Farar Darden Obituary
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial luncheon for Misty Michelle Farar Darden at her father's home, Homer Farar, in Tacna, AZ this Saturday, November 2, 2019 1:00 pm.

Misty,42, was born in Enid, OK and passed away in Red Bluff, CA. She honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Bomb Technician and was granted medical retirement.

Military services and internment were held at Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047.

Her survivors include her father, Homer Farar (Lorraine), of Tacna, AZ, and mother, Linda Naylor, of Anderson, CA; daughters; Splendyd, Olivya; son Asher, of TX sisters Angie James, of CA; Kira Farar of OK, and Charay Farar Poarch of OK; brothers Willis Farar of Gilbert, AZ; and Christopher Farar of OK; step-sister Georgina Wredburg, and step-brothers Walter and Lawrence, all of Milaca, MN; aunts (Shirley White, Mae Herndorn, Dianne Palmer) and Uncle (Michael Farar) and many cousins.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Misty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.