Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial luncheon for Misty Michelle Farar Darden at her father's home, Homer Farar, in Tacna, AZ this Saturday, November 2, 2019 1:00 pm.
Misty,42, was born in Enid, OK and passed away in Red Bluff, CA. She honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Bomb Technician and was granted medical retirement.
Military services and internment were held at Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047.
Her survivors include her father, Homer Farar (Lorraine), of Tacna, AZ, and mother, Linda Naylor, of Anderson, CA; daughters; Splendyd, Olivya; son Asher, of TX sisters Angie James, of CA; Kira Farar of OK, and Charay Farar Poarch of OK; brothers Willis Farar of Gilbert, AZ; and Christopher Farar of OK; step-sister Georgina Wredburg, and step-brothers Walter and Lawrence, all of Milaca, MN; aunts (Shirley White, Mae Herndorn, Dianne Palmer) and Uncle (Michael Farar) and many cousins.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 30, 2019