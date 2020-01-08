|
|
Monico "Bro" Rico IV, 37 of Yuma, Arizona passed away on December 29, 2019. Bro was born January 28, 1982 to Tetsi Lopez and Monico Rico III.
Bro was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and grandson. His happiest moments were when he was with his children. He loved fishing and hanging out with his friends. He was a very special person, he never judged and always saw the best in people. He always wanted to help in anyway and this is how he should be remember.
Bro is survived by his daughters Kayla, Esperanza, son Monico Rico V. Parents Tetsi and Joe Lopez. Father Monico Rico III. Sister Erikka Rico (Sergio Canastillo), brothers Isaac Rico, Joe Lopez Jr (Staci), Joshua Lopez (Sasha). Grandmother Antonia (Keca) Rico.
Preceded in death by grandparents: Monico Rico Jr, Amelia Lugo and Benjamin Zavala.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Johnson Mortuary Chapel with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services 8 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Johnson Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Desert Lawn.
Pallbearers: Isaac Rico, Joshua Lopez, Joe Lopez Jr., Sergio Canastillo, Archie Chambers and Bryan Fernandez.
Honorary Pallbearers: Monico Rico V, Branden Canastillo, Eric Rico, James Estrada and Manuel Dominguez.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 9, 2020