Our beloved Myra Louise Hills Andrews, 87, of Ft. Yuma, California, entered her eternal rest surrounded by her family, on April 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mina Menta Hills and Frederick Hills.



She graduated from St. John's Indian Mission in Komatke, Arizona in 1952 and was employed with the Mission as their secretary. She worked at Phoenix Indian School as a dormitory aide and Maricopa County Medical Center as a unit clerk but dedicated the last 21 years of work as a file clerk with Quechan Economic Development Administration before retiring in December of 2019.



Myra was honored by San Pasqual Strong Hearts Society in 2013 with the title of Miss Native San Pasqual "Shii yii" (Great Grandmother). She was a member of Quechan Indian Tribe and loved listening and dancing to traditional Bird Songs as well as chicken scratch music. As a Quechan Language committee member, she kept the Kwatsan language strong and her teaching powerful. A member of the Preservation Kwatsan Ways Group, along with many knowledgeable elders, she helped to keep the language, culture and traditions alive.



Myra loved to travel with the Quechan Senior Center. She was a member of the Catholic Church and raised her children to love God. She had a full and rewarding life.



Myra is precede in death by her parents, her siblings, Reginald Hills, Melvin Michael Hills, Corrie "Dolly" Hills Juan and Marina C. Hills Moreno, her sons, Daniel Andrews, Gerard Andrews Sr., Theodore Andrews, Kenneth Francis Andrews and their father Rios Henry Andrews.



She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Hills, Linda Hills Valenzuela, Viola Hills Daily and her brother Darrell Michael Hills. Her daughter Rosaria Andrews Nez, her son Michael James Andrews and many grandchildren/ great-great grandchildren and numerous relatives.



Services will take place on Friday, May 8, 2020. The viewing will be at 2:00 p.m. at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory, located at 775 S. 5th Avenue in Yuma, Arizona 85364. The service will be at 3:00 p.m., at the same location. A traditional funeral will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Quechan Big House, located at 1877 Picacho Road in Winterhaven, California 92283, with the cremation at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020.



Pall Bearers are her many grandsons and family members who are blessed and honored to serve.



Honorary Pall Bearers are Darrell Hills Sr., Larry Nez, Rudy Allan, Lorey Cachora, John Daily, James Montague, Ray Valenzuela Sr., Gabriel Jim, Ronald Juan, Craig Menta Sr., Donald Menta, Gary Menta, Ronald Menta, Merle Menta and Virgil Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store