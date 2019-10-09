Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverview Kingdom Hall
Yuma , AZ
Myrna Lavonne Craig


1930 - 2019
Myrna Lavonne Craig Obituary
Myrna Lavonne Craig of Yuma, AZ passed away on September 23rd 2019 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Myrna was born July 17th 1930, in Omak, WA.

She is preceded by her late husband, David Russell Craig.

Myrna is survived by her children, Melody Rachidi & David Craig II. Her sisters, Pat Lovervich, Carolyn Bellani & Paula Savbota. 13 grand children & 17 great grandchildren.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

A memorial will be held at Riverview Kingdom Hall in Yuma on Saturday, October 12th 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
