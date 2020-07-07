1/1
Myrna Marie Armbruster
1939 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the home going of Myrna Marie Armbruster, Yuma, AZ on July 2, 2020. Born Myrna Marie Mazurchuk on July 22, 1939 at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Lackawanna, New York.

Myrna and her family moved to Los Angeles in 1948. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Florence Kirkpatrick and Eugene Scott, stepfather Norman Kirkpatrick, step-mother Betty Jean Scott, mother in law Barbara Devonshuk, grandmother Agnes McDonald, grandparents Klement and Efrosinia Mazurchuk, half-sister Eugena Scott, and grandsons Joshua and Jonathan.

Myrna is survived by her beloved husband Bob Armbruster, brother and sister in law Jim and Terry Scott; in laws Jim and Linda Papenhausen, Michael and Deborah Armbruster, Lori Devonshuk, Donald Armbruster; children Kathy Billings, John Antram, Jim Antram, Susan Richard, and foster daughter Poppy Fitch; grandchildren Jason, Justin, Christie, Stacey, Brandi, Lacey, Kaylie, Jimmy, Hannah and Kane; great grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Cash, Hunter, Ava, Savannah, Brooklyn, Sydney, Austin, Declan and Benjamin; nieces and nephews Sara, Raul, Chris, Rebecca, Craig, Brendan, Breanna, Michael, Trisha, and Tori.

Myrna was famous for her holiday celebrations and had a special talent for helping guests feel welcome. Myrna delighted in watching the children in her family grow - whether from near or from far. Married July 20, 1985 in Alpine, CA, Myrna and Bob lived where they worked, pouring their hearts into the place and the people who resided at Alpine RV. Later in life, they moved East to Yuma, AZ bringing many friends and family with them. Myrna said her final farewell surrounded by those she loved, and with many missing loved ones held firmly in her heart.

A celebration of life is tentatively planned for July, 2021.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
