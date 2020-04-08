|
Nancy Ann Thomas was born on April 7th, 1930 in Yuma, AZ to parents Carr and Paulene Hopper.
Nancy spent her childhood on her parents' Gadsden, AZ farm, playing games and hopping fences with her best friend and sister, Carrlene.
Nancy attended Yuma High School, and at age seventeen she met Glen E. Thomas - an army boy who would become her husband in 1948.
Nancy went on to earn her nursing degree at Arizona Western College. She worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center for the following 20 years, primarily in postpartum.
Nancy and Glenn had two sons, Richard and Brock, and raised their family in the United Methodist Church in Yuma, AZ.
During her adult life, Nancy became an avid bridge player. She was a popular chef among her friends and family, who often requested that she make Nancy's Beans at holidays. Nancy and her husband enjoyed their travels across Western Europe and the Mediterranean, though no place would be more dear to her than the site of their many Thomas reunions: Mission Beach, San Diego.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard (Barbara), grandson Scott (Melissa), great grandchildren Mattie and Lillie, son Brock (Stacey), and grandchildren Gelsey and Tressa.
The family will have a private funeral on Thursday, April 9th at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Yuma, AZ. The family will also host a Celebration of Life in both Yuma and San Diego - dates to be determined. Anyone interested in attending either Celebration of Life event can email their contact information to [email protected].
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nancy's honor to Southern Arizona's COVID-19 Community Support Fund. To make a donation, visit cfsaz.org/donors/donate/covid.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 8, 2020