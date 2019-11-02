Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nickolas Estrada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nickolas Jose Estrada


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nickolas Jose Estrada Obituary
Nickolas Jose Estrada, 36, was born July 10, 1983 in Yuma, Arizona to Ramon and Maria Estrada. He passed away on October 26, 2019.

Nick was a loving and devoted father, son and brother. He always had a great smile. He loved being in Solo Riders and driving his low rider on Sundays with his kids.

Nick is survived by sons: Nick, Robert and Tatum Estrada and daughter Angelica Estrada. Brothers: Ramon Jr., Chris and James Estrada and sister, Angelica Estrada.

Nick was preceded in death by son Nickolas, grandparents Benjamin Zavala, Amelia Lugo, Ray and Frances Estrada.

A Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am on November, 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

Pallbearers will be: Nick Estrada, Isaac Rico, Bryan Payne, Bryan Fernandez, Isaac Rather, Rigo Villa.

Honorary Pallbearers are: James, Chris, Ramon Jr. Estrada, Monico Rico IV and Sergio Munoz.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nickolas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -