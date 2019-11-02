|
|
Nickolas Jose Estrada, 36, was born July 10, 1983 in Yuma, Arizona to Ramon and Maria Estrada. He passed away on October 26, 2019.
Nick was a loving and devoted father, son and brother. He always had a great smile. He loved being in Solo Riders and driving his low rider on Sundays with his kids.
Nick is survived by sons: Nick, Robert and Tatum Estrada and daughter Angelica Estrada. Brothers: Ramon Jr., Chris and James Estrada and sister, Angelica Estrada.
Nick was preceded in death by son Nickolas, grandparents Benjamin Zavala, Amelia Lugo, Ray and Frances Estrada.
A Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am on November, 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.
Pallbearers will be: Nick Estrada, Isaac Rico, Bryan Payne, Bryan Fernandez, Isaac Rather, Rigo Villa.
Honorary Pallbearers are: James, Chris, Ramon Jr. Estrada, Monico Rico IV and Sergio Munoz.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 2, 2019