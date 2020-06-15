Or Copy this URL to Share

Nicolasa Gonzalez, 96, died June 10, 2020, at her Somerton home.



Born Dec. 6, 1923, in Jalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, she was a homemaker.



Wake will be 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

