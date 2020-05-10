Nina Lou Thompson began her life in Pontiac, Michigan on July 19, 1943. She was born to Doyle B. and Agnes Thompson. Nina passed away on April 21, 2020 after a brief illness.



Nina grew up and attended school in Pontiac and graduated from Pontiac Northern High School.



Nina migrated to Yuma to join her sister Carol Johnston in March of 1984 and began working at Jacobson Companies and then for Ram Pipe and Supply until her retirement.



She is survived by her husband, Larry Hull; sons, Gary and Shannon McCool; sister, Carol Johnston; sister in law, Sally Thompson; brother in law, Bill Sevon and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, Brother, Doyle Thompson and sister, Donna Sevon.



Nina was a devoted Wife and mother, she loved horse's, Elvis and gospel Music.



Her presence was a joy, she is truly Missed.



Private Memorial Services will be held for family members only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store