Nina Rose Colvin, 90, passed away peacefully and happy, December 8, 2019 with family members at her side in Yuma, Arizona. She was born April 7, 1929 in Glenbar, Arizona to Clyde and Zela McBride.
She is survived by daughter, Carla Self (Tracy) of Eden, AZ, daughter, Janie Nihipali (Paul) of Las Vegas, NV, son, Donald Colvin of Yuma, AZ, son Michael Colvin (Silvia) of West Point, UT, son Craig Colvin (Laurie) of Yuma, AZ, daughter Marianne Guymon (David) of Eden, AZ and son Chris Colvin (Jan) of Mesa, AZ. At the time of her death, she was blessed with 38 grandchildren and 83 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jake Colvin, her parents Zela and Clyde McBride, sisters Marion Hulsey and Louise Kraut, brothers Wallace McBride, Warren McBride and Neil McBride, son Danny Colvin (infant) and grandsons William Olsen and Justin Self.
Nina married Jake Colvin on June 12, 1946. In 1948 they moved to Bard, California to farm.
Among other responsibilities, she served in the children's program of her church for nearly 40 years. She was a wonderful mother, and mothered all the children she met at church and in the neighborhood. She had an extraordinary love for all flowers, especially those considered weeds on a farm. She loved the farm and all the critters on the farm, and they were each affectionately named George.
A Viewing will take place Saturday, December 21st 2019 from 9-10:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center 4300 W. 16th St. in Yuma, Arizona. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the same location. A graveside dedication service will take place at the Eden, Arizona cemetery Monday, December 23rd 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Nina's family wishes to thank the kind staff of River Valley Estates and Yuma Compassus for the gentle care they gave her this past year of her life.
Funeral Arrangements by Yuma Mortuary.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 15, 2019