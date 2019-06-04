Noah Michael Caraway born June 24, 2006 in Yuma, Arizona received his angel wings on May 29, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Noah was born a very special child of God, and he most definitely defined the love of life. He was born with different challenges which he worked through with determination and a smile every single day of his life.



The life of Noah was a living example of inspiration, love, courage, and strength. Despite the challenges he was faced with, he never let them become barriers. He moved through them endlessly, teaching everyone who loved him to never give up. Noah had a way of life like no other. He was always first to wake every morning with the most contagious smile and laugh to start our family's day. He was always patiently waiting for his most favorite person, nurse Jen, to come through the door. Jen was beyond special to Noah. She has the most tender and compassionate heart that Noah absolutely adored. Our family is so blessed to have Jen in our lives.



Noah had so many things he enjoyed to do. He was always out and about on the town. He loved going to his music classes, massage, castle park, trampoline park, snow skiing, swimming, Sea World, Disneyland, San Diego and anywhere that was loud and full of energy. Noah also had a very special place in his heart for all his therapists and doctors, Auntie Beth Snyder, Ruth Waldrop, Meg Rodney, John Young, Jennifer Breen, Sharon Hayes, Cory Germaine, Andressa Griffin, Dan Renahan, James RT, Princess Merlot, Dr. Daniel Crawford and Yuma Pediatrics, Dr. Brian Cullen, Dr. Francisco Valencia, Dr. Cori Daines, and Dr. David Parry. Thank you to all of Noah's caregivers and loving hands for being his biggest fan. Noah was so blessed, and our family is forever grateful to all the people who touched Noah's life.



Noah is survived by his parents Michael and Breanna Caraway, brother Joshua Caraway and sisters, Lindsay Caraway, Kayla Caraway, and Brooke Armenta. Noah is also survived by his grandparents Charlie and Mary Splawn.



He is preceded in death by his grandmother Lydia Caraway and great grandparents Patrick and Billie Jean Hodges and Nadine Elmer.



As we move on in the days to come, we will never forget our precious Noah. He is an amazing inspiration to us and is always right by our side. Although Noah's physical presence has left us, and we have a great amount of sadness in our hearts, we are filled with joy to know he is doing what he loves. He is now our guardian angel. The love Noah had for life will live on through all of us now and forever.



Noah's life will be celebrated at Mass on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 AM.



Pallbearers are, Christopher Caraway, Wesley Splawn, Kyle Splawn, Ryan Munoz, Ricky Marquez Jr., Jarred Marquez, Isaiah Marquez, Rawling Splawn, Joshua Caraway.



In lieu of flowers and to carry on Noah's legacy and love for life, donations can be made to Kids At Hope in Yuma, in memory of Noah Caraway. Log on to www.kidsathopeyuma.org or mail check to Kids At Hope Yuma, 4208 West 24th RD, Yuma, Arizona 85364.