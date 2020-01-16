|
Norman Golding passed away January 12, 2020 at Y.R.M.C. He was born in Winterhaven, California on August 5, 1946.
Norman attended San Pasqual High School, where he enjoyed playing many sports. Even winning a grand trophy! He was also a part of the Quechan band playing the drums. After high school, he furthered his knowledge by attending job corp receiving certificates in auto mechanics also fire fighting. Later in life he moved to El Centro where he received another certificates in architect. Norman was a jack of all trades. He was a man not afraid of hard work. Y.R.M.C. would be his last job. After working for them for 20 years he finally retired.
He survived by Lupita (daughter), Juan (grandson), Rosa (granddaughter), Eddie (grandson), Kay (granddaughter), parents Albert Golding Sr., Edna W. Golding, grandchildren Alexis Alvarez, Juan Mateo Alvarez Jr., Aaliyah Larios, Mia Larios, Fabian Jordan Larios, Alyna Alvarez, Amari Alvarez, brothers: Albert Golding Jr., Roland D. Golding Sr., Barton D. Golding Sr., sisters: Daisy M. Simms, Roseanna Golding, Adelina Apauty, Gailla A. Golding.
He is preceded in death by Albert Golding Sr., Edna W. Golding, Willard Wm. Golding Sr., Bradford Golding Sr, Steven Golding.
Honorary pallbearers will be Albert L. Golding Jr., Roland D. Golding Sr., Barton D. Golding Sr., Lonnie C, Black, James B. Evanston Jr., Brian Golding Sr., Daniel Golding, Lyman L. Golding, Jerome L. Golding, Roland D. Golding Jr., Victor M. Apauty Jr., Wendlyn M. Golding Sr., Joshua A. Golding, Ruben Lima, David Lima. Pallbearers will be Albert K. Golding, Frederick Golding, Joseph R. Golding, Milo O. Golding, Samuel A. Golding, Ralph Polk Jr., Peter Bixler, Shawn Golding, Garret Golding, Ruben Polk, Brian Golding Jr., Charles Golding, Wendlyn M. Golding Jr., Barton D. Golding Jr.
Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Friday January 17, 2020 for 2:00 p.m. till 4:30 p.m.. Then on the Quechan Big House for tribal services ending on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 16, 2020