Nuvia Yvette Gamez "Nunu", age 34, passed away peacefully at home in Yuma, AZ and gained her angel wings surrounded by her beloved family on Thursday, August, 19, 2019. Her smile first graced Yuma, AZ on July 24, 1985; and every year after, she celebrated her "birthday month".
Nunu was the youngest, most courageous and noble of three children. From her birth, to her death on Thursday she enchanted people around her with love, kindness and a very beautiful and contagious smile. She was a 2004 Cibola High School graduate and attended both AWC and Phoenix College.
Nunu truly lived life through simple pleasures; spending time with family, friends and her four furry dogs, by dancing, listening to music, sharing her love of Pandas and snuggling with her niece while making her laugh by singing. She was sweet, caring and a shining light to her family and friends. Nunu always wore her heart on her sleeve, was always willing to listen, serve and help others.
She is survived by her parents Obdulia "Duly" (Navarro Juarez) and Juan Jose Gamez, brother Gabriel, sister Claudia "Sissy Pooh" Belia and niece Aileb Arleth "Da Mammas". She leaves behind her four furry loves; Wookie, D'Benu, Megan "The Baconator" and Guinness "Da Papas".
In life Nunu was preceded in death by her "Sweetheart" Raymond Romero Jr. "Ray" and her precious son Mizael Moizez Romero "Mimo" whom she loved with all her heart. He was the Lord's greatest gift and blessing. As our hearts are left broken, we find comfort in knowing she is once more reunited with Mimo and Ray. Her family is once more complete. In life Nunu made long lasting memories with her many aunts, uncles, cousins, Ninas, friends and friends, who became forever family.
Funeral Services will be held September 28th, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church: 9am Gathering, 10am Rosary and 11am Mass. Following mass, a Celebration of life will be held at The Martin Luther King Building to enjoy the night away exchanging past memories while making new ones in Nunu's honor. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Desert Lawn Memorial on October 1, 2019 at 10am. You are welcome to wear her favorite color purple in her memory.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 27, 2019