Odie May Badilla
1938 - 2020
She passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.

Odie retired from MCAS of Yuma where she held various positions for over 35 years. She also tended bar at the Eagles. She was a member of the FOE-398 for over 35 years where she was a past Madam President and served as an officer for at least 15 years, as well as a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Some of Odie's past enjoyments included Bowling, Traveling and Baking. Odie was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandma.

She is survived by her siblings, Jimmy Powell(Martha) and Mary Madrigal. Her children, Julie Van Haren; Eddie Badilla Jr.; Tony Badilla (Brenda) and Ronnie (RaShara Badilla). Her grand daughter Alicia Badilla(Chris) and 9 grand children and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Dixie Powell; her brother, Jerry Powell; sisters, Norma Gastelum and Pauline Heeter.

Pallbearers: Eddie Badilla III; Jimmy Powell; Jimmy Gastelum; Raymond Gonzales; Tanner Badilla; Johnny Gastelum; Dawson Badilla.

Honorary Pallbearers: Gavin Badilla; Denim Badilla.

There will be a viewing for immediate family only on August 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

There will be an option for those to watch live, please visit Dignitymemorial.com for further link information.

Following the burial there will be a memorial gathering held at FOE 398 from 10:30 am - 2:00 pm on
August 27, 2020.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 02:00 PM
FOE 398
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
