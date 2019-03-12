Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Yuma, AZ
Olivia M. Trujillo


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olivia M. Trujillo Obituary
In loving memory of Olivia M. Trujillo who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 25, 2019 in Forestville, California after battling cancer.

Olivia was born on October 4, 1965 to Esperanza (Hope) Trujillo and Anthony Trujillo.

Olivia enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed talking to people, she enjoyed life in all. Olivia owned and operated her pool business in Forestville, California.

She is survived by her daughters, Tasha Sanchez and Jada Trujillo Hollingsworth, grandchildren, her mother Esperanza (Hope) Trujillo, her sisters, Carol Ibarra, Paula Trujillo (Mike) and Patricia Trujillo (Nathan), her brothers, Robert Trujillo (Cariline), Martin Trujillo (TerrI) and Edward Trujillo (Kaylynn) as well as many nieces, nephews , aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her partner, Linda Hollingsworth, father, Anthony Trujillo, grandmothers, Jennie Q. Leyva and Eulala Trujillo Palacio .

A Celebration of Olivia's Life will be held on April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Immaculate Conception Church, Yuma Arizona.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
