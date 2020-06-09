Or Copy this URL to Share

Ophelia F. Rowland, 98, of Yuma, died June 5, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Sept. 27, 1921, in Superior, Ariz., she was a waitress in Dateland.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including a private cremation at Desert Lawn.

