Ophelia F. Rowland, 98, of Yuma, died June 5, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Sept. 27, 1921, in Superior, Ariz., she was a waitress in Dateland.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including a private cremation at Desert Lawn.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.