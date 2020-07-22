On June 21, 2020, our beautiful little boy, Orion Page Samorano went to heaven after a tragic accident in the pool. Orion and his twin brother Maverick were born in Tucson, Arizona on September 27, 2017, to parents Whitney and Fermin Samorano.



Orion was a beautiful little boy with a zest for life and an infectious laugh who enjoyed everything outdoors. Some of his happiest moments were in the backyard running and squealing in joy with a halo of blonde curls bouncing around his head.



He loved drawing with crayons, coloring his grandma's backyard with chalk, playing with his trains, watching Tinker Bell and Baby Shark and swimming in the pool. Full of love, he had hugs for everyone even people he just met. He was a blessing to us all. Though his life was brief, he showed us an innocent joy for life that we will carry on in his honor.



He is survived by his parents, his twin brother Maverick; his great-grandfather Bob Crites; his maternal grandparents, Diana Crites and Page Misenhimer (Lonie); his paternal grandparents, Manuel and Hortencia Samorano; his Aunt, Keely Rodgers (Jim); his Uncles, Manny Samorano (Virginia); Danny Samorano; Roy Samorano; Mike Hamilton and numerous cousins.



In honor of Orion, and in an effort to protect all families from drowning tragedies, the Samorano family is supporting the Prison Hill Liquid Foundation.



In cooperation with the City of Yuma, Prison Hill Liquid Foundation will be providing free early childhood swim lessons and parental safety training.



Contributions can be sent to Yuma Rotary Foundation Inc. PO Box 5693, Yuma, AZ 85366, a 501(c)(3), to be used for the Prison Hill Liquid Foundation programs.



Our family would like to also extend heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responders. You were heroes who arrived in the midst of tragedy and showed us compassion in our time of need. Thank you.

