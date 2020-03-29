|
|
Oscar Velarde, 94 years young, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 6th, 1926 in Cananea, Sonora to Fidela and Maclovio Velarde.
Oscar is survived by his wife Elvira Velarde of Yuma, AZ; Sons Oscar and Manuel and daughters Rosa and Ana Luisa Velarde of Yuma, AZ; 15 grandchildren;11 great grandchildren, one brother, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Oscar was preceded in death by his son Luis Velarde and his parents.
Service will be streamed online at ICyuma.com from I.C Church on Friday April 3rd, 2020 with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10 a.m.; with Father Manuel officiating. His final resting place will be at Yuma Pioneer Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all our family and friends for their prayers and support during this difficult time.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020