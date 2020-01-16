|
Pamela Joyce Anderson (stage name Betty Buggatti), age 69, passed into peace December 17, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. She was born August 29, 1950 in San Francisco, CA. and was raised in Redwood City, Ca. She retired from San Mateo Co.,CA. after 30 years service.
Pamela is survived by her husband Bob Anderson (Yuma), son Robert Anderson (OR), daughter Amy Arndt (CA), brother Rick Serra and family (WA), brother Joe Serra (WA), sister Nancy Bell and family (CA).
Her services will be held March 17, 2020 at Belmont Memorial Park, CA 201 N. Teilman Ave, Fresno, CA., Phone: (559)237-6185 at 10:00 AM followed by a reception.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 2, 2020