Patricia Ann (Gardner) Deckard

Patricia Ann (Gardner) Deckard Obituary
In loving memory of Patricia Ann (Gardner) Deckard

" Aunt Pat". It was time for our Lord in Heaven to take one more of his precious Angels.

Pat had many family members and friends who loved her very much. She loved God and going to church. Pat was the kind of person who did anything for anyone. She helped out those in need. She loved children and spent her entire life caring for them.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father and four brothers.

She is survived by David Gardner (Brother), daughter Debbie Kincheloe, and many Nieces and Nephews.

Viewing is Sunday September 29th, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Yuma Mortuary, Services at 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
