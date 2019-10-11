|
Patricia Urtuzuastegui passed away on Friday, October 4th, 2019 surrounded by family. Pat was born May 7th, 1955 in Yuma, Arizona. She grew up in Somerton, Arizona with her 4 brothers and 1 sister. Her parents were Joseph B. Urtuzuastegui and Rosa Maria Gallego.
Pat was a teacher at Carver Elementary School here in Yuma for over 20 years. She loved her job more than words can express, and treated all of her students as if they were her own children. Before she became a teacher Pat also drove a semi truck all over the country for a short period, really just to prove that she could during a time when it was less acceptable for women to do what was considered a man's job. That was the kind of person she was, though; tough, determined, caring. She used her position and voice to advocate for those whose voices and needs weren't being heard or acknowledged, from working exclusively with the special education/needs children and families at Carver, to serving on the board at Saguaro Foundation after the passing of both her father and mother who'd previously served. After retiring from elementary education, Pat spent some time teaching at Vista High School where she once again found connection and common ground with her students. She celebrated her students' successes as though they were her own, and mourned their losses just the same. Pat fought hard and loved harder. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues and students alike.
Pat is survived by her children; Armando T. Urtuzuastegui (Andrea), and Maria Urtuzuastegui Pereira (Brian). Two grandchildren, Sienna and Isaiah Urtuzuastegui. She also leaves behind her siblings, Frank (Linda), Joe (Laura), Arthur, and Cecilia Urtuzuastegui.
She was preceeded in death by her younger brother, John A. Urtuzuastegui, her father Joe B. Urtuzuastegui, and her mother Rosa Maria Urtuzuastegui.
A memorial will be held on Friday, October 18th from 4-7 p.m. at Yuma Mortuary on S. 5th Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Saguaro Foundation in honor of Patricia.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 11, 2019